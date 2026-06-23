Dear Readers, this is a priceless photo. It reveals everything:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/HLggidgWoAE6k1B?format=jpg&name=small

A doddering old man. He’s mostly sure that it’s either Thursday morning or Friday afternoon - - of last week! One of the three, it has to be.

The Secret Service nurse just changed his diaper and powdered his ample bottom in the medical alcove off of the Oval Office, so that’s done. He can’t remember if he had his medications today or not, but probably so, though to he can’t quite recall. Either the day before tomorrow or the day after yesterday, for certain!

And those beady-eyed men around him. They could be commies or Iranian agents. Who knows? He has to be appropriately wary. Who can tell what they’re up to behind his back?

A mumbling, bumbling, stumbling, fumbling fool, who routinely struggles to speak coherently and navigate the stairs to his jumbo jet.

This is nothing but a transparently absurd and thoroughly corrupt, political psyop. D. Trump can barely even manage his own bowel movements - - on a good day! - - let alone have any intelligent input on matters of national and international importance.

And yet there are more than a few “alternative media” personalities and bloggers/podcasters out there on the Internet - - you know who they are - - who have publicly stated that they voted for Donald Trump three times !!!

HOW in God’s name ?? I have written before about how a great deal of the so-called “alternative media” are simply DEEP STATE, limited hangouts, with years-long backgrounds from Wall Street, the Ivy League, the corporate news media, various government agencies and departments, and sundry alphabet letter and military agencies - - but now they’re on our side !! They’ve seen the light !!!

Yeah, sure. \sarcasm\

Please donate to my GiveSendGo fund as I get back on my feet after being mowed down in the street by a hit and run, murder attempt on 6 December 2024, resulting in my near death and subsequent, emergency hospitalization for most of January 2025. I am still recuperating over a year later. I took a very heavy, nearly life-ending blow. Donate here: https://www.givesendgo.com/GEM1C

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Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files

Underground Bases & Tunnels

Underwater and Underground Bases